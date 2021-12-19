Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,990. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

