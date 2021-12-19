Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.60. 900,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,900. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

