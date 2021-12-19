Critical Contrast: National Western Life Group (NWLI) vs. The Competition

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ: NWLI) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare National Western Life Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Western Life Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group Competitors 582 2008 2246 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.84%. Given National Western Life Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Western Life Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 21.87% 7.21% 1.25% National Western Life Group Competitors 3.10% 1.22% 0.47%

Volatility & Risk

National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Western Life Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $694.74 million $92.31 million 4.03 National Western Life Group Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 0.76

National Western Life Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group. National Western Life Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 11.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products. The International Insurance Operations segment focuses on foreign nationals in upper socioeconomic classes. It offers a broad portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities, including supplementary riders. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

