Critical Analysis: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 4.81 -$8.51 million ($0.05) -206.16 Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 24.20 $47.39 million $0.58 124.33

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -1.95% -4.80% -2.67% Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Everspin Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $75.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Everspin Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

