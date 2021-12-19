Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 563,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Credicorp stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

