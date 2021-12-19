Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s (CBRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

CBRL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

