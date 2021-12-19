Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $119.20

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.20 and last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

