Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $768,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $34.27 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

