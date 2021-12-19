CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Up 41.7% in November

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 967,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.90.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

