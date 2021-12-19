CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 788,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 3,736,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,788. CooTek has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $44,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

