Contrasting Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bioventus alerts:

36.4% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bioventus and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 3.67% 30.47% 10.17% Inspire Medical Systems -23.45% -21.11% -17.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $321.16 million 3.10 $16.41 million ($0.05) -264.80 Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 50.67 -$57.20 million ($1.74) -122.80

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bioventus and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.27%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $313.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.83%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Bioventus beats Inspire Medical Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.