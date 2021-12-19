Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

