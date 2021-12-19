Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMPX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

CMPX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.