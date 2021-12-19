Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

