Comparing Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -440.01% -51.93% -44.97% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigma Labs and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Labs and Dogness (International)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $810,000.00 24.87 -$5.20 million ($0.60) -3.20 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 4.68 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

