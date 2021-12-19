Comparing Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and QIWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 6.05 -$18.40 million ($1.02) -54.84 QIWI $585.30 million 0.80 $124.79 million $3.45 2.17

QIWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIWI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -4.34% -3.43% -0.94% QIWI 37.08% 28.48% 13.28%

Risk and Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIWI has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of QIWI shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shift4 Payments and QIWI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 1 8 0 2.89 QIWI 0 2 0 0 2.00

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $90.22, suggesting a potential upside of 61.28%. Given Shift4 Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than QIWI.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats QIWI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

