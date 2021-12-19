Comparing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 44.68% 12.07% 4.71% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 8.79 $27.41 million $1.69 20.37 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for One Liberty Properties and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.77%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $9.92, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

