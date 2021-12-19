Comparing GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GigaMedia alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GigaMedia and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% KLDiscovery -20.15% -29.45% -5.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million 3.58 -$1.29 million ($0.26) -8.58 KLDiscovery $289.55 million 1.10 -$49.93 million ($1.48) -5.07

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GigaMedia beats KLDiscovery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.