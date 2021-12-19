Community Bank of Raymore Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 4.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.