Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $92,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

