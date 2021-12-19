Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 33,289 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $45,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.