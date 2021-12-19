Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,274 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $37,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 167,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

