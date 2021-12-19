Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 328.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,236 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

