Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $38.75 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ONEOK worth $38,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.