Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.20 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.