Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

COLM stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

