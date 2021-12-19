Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $81.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.40 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $331.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $344.83 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 171,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 697,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $644.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

