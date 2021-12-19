Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Raised to $33.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.21 on Friday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cohu by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

