CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

