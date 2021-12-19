CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $218.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock.

CME Group stock opened at $224.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

