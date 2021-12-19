Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $19.26 on Friday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.