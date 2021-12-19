Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading Up 5.6%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 14,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Clean TeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.