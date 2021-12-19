Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.68. Clean Harbors also posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,621 shares of company stock worth $473,772 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.75. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

