Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Class Acceleration stock remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,455. Class Acceleration has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Class Acceleration by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Class Acceleration by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Class Acceleration by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

