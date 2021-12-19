Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -148.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,113,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,332,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

