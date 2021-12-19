Citigroup Upgrades QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to Buy

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

QNTQY opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

