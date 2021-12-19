Cipher 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,808.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $86,959.61 and $4,808.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.98 or 0.00390613 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009936 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000956 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.41 or 0.01372458 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

