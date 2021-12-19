Christopher K. Kramer Sells 991 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OKTA opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

