Christopher Day Sells 890 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total value of $168,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total value of $726,433.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08.

AMBA opened at $180.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

