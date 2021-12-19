Christina M. Francis Acquires 200 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Christina M. Francis purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CTRN opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
