Chi Gastoken Reaches Market Cap of $197,786.13 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $197,786.13 and approximately $58,541.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3,195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

