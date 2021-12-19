Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Chevron were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

