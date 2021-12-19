Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

