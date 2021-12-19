ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse Sells 468,104 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 468,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,362,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64.

Shares of CHPT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $72,878,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $61,038,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

