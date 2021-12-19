Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.63 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.49 ($0.09). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 6.49 ($0.09), with a volume of 65,094 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Chamberlin Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

