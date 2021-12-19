Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $3.80. Century Communities posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 1,229,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,307. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

