Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.23.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday.

CG traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,002. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.49.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.23%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

