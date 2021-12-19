Center For Asset Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $178.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

