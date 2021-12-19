Center For Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $45.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

