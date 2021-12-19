Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 202 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.